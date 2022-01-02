Stacey Jackson feels “so lucky” to have had a “second chance” with ‘Live It Up’, which she re-released in 2021.
The singer admitted she jumped at the chance to return to her 2011 single when she made a cameo in comedy movie ‘Reboot Camp’ and things got even better when she reunited with Snoop Dogg to film a new video for the remixed version of the track, ‘Live It Up: Rebooted’.
Asked how it felt to return to the song, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “So lucky to get a second chance with a song I collaborated on with Snoop Dogg!
“I mean, when I got the call to do the song in the film ‘Reboot Camp’ I don’t even think the producer finished his sentence and I was already on the plane!”
The mother-of-four loved working with Snoop because they got to be face to face, instead of adopting the modern way of trading samples online.
She said: “It was quite the experience actually. I am old school so I liked being in the room where it happens if you know what I mean.
“I think chatting about our lives and experiences and binding over the trials and tribulations of parenthood, and really getting an understanding the message behind the song —- throwing out ideas in the moment is all part of the creative experience.
“Not like now where sending parts of music back and forth via the internet is standard. I missed that being in the room with my co-writers and musicians during lock down actually.”
While Stacey missed collaborating face-to-face during the coronavirus pandemic, she admitted the enforced break has made her more “driven” than ever.
She said: “If it’s even possible I feel more driven than ever. Don’t get me wrong, I loved the extra time I had at home with my sons who were about to leave the nest but now it’s all go go go.”
