Stacey Dooley is not that "into" make-up and always goes for a "clean skin, and hair brushed out" look.

The 33-year-old documentary maker might have hosted 'Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star', but the flame-haired beauty has admitted she's more of a skincare lover and prefers to keep her make-up as natural as possible.

Speaking to Marie Claire magazine, she said: "I am really into skincare, not make-up at all. I am very much the sort of ‘clean skin, and hair brushed out or in a slick pony’ type of girl. To keep my skin healthy I always double cleanse at night. I really love all the stuff from French supermarkets, like Avene and Nuxe’s oil. Their price points are fair and they are quite simple. I also use a coconut oil on my lips and under my eyes. I should be more militant with the SPF, that is what everyone says. So why am I not listening? Tomorrow I will start."

Stacey is the new face of Clairol's Nice’n Easy hair colourant and she admitted she finds it "hysterical" because she doesn't see herself as a glamorous person.

She said: "It’s quite self deprecating as I am probably the most unglamorous person that I know. So it’s sort of quite hysterical that I have found myself in this situation, but here we are."

Elsewhere, the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' champion - who is in a relationship with professional dancer Kevin Clifton - explained that there is more to beauty than having a "flawless” exterior.

Asked what beauty means to her, she said: "I know every time I say this, it is like a disclaimer as I know it sounds really cheesy and earnest. But I think the older you get, it is less about perfection and symmetry and flawlessness. It is more about how you see yourself, how you treat other people and how you carry yourself. There are so many variations of beauty. I meet so many women and the minute they walk in the room you feel their energy and I think - she’s beautiful. I think beauty changes and the importance of it changes the older you get."