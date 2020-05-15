Sophia Hutchins' relationship with Caitlyn Jenner is ''parental''.

The 23-year-old reality star has been romantically linked to the 'I Am Cait' star numerous times, and whilst she has explained their relationship as strictly platonic in the past, she has gone one step further to insist they are more like parent to child than anything else.

Speaking to the Juicy Scoop podcast, she said: ''It was never romantic. It was never sexual. It was very much friends. It's very parental, very protective. But, at the same time, it's also businessy. It's like we're family. All of my family is in Seattle ... it's been nice to feel like you have family where you're living. As far as romance, no.''

Sophia had previously opened up about the ''great partnership'' she has with Caitlyn, admitting they have ''so much'' in common.

The blonde beauty said: ''I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship. I would describe our relationship as we're partners, we're business partners. We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other. She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership. I don't think we need to talk about, 'Is it romantic or not?' We're partners in everything we do, we're inseparable, we're business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together. As far as caving into the media and having one of us label it as something, we're not gonna do that.''