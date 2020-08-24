Sonya Deville has left WWE after losing a high stakes match to Mandy Rose at 'SummerSlam'.

The 26-year-old wrestler faced off with her on-screen rival in a bout where the loser had to leave the company, which came after the real life friends were rocked by an attempted kidnapping last weekend.

A man named Phillip Thomas was refused bail this week after trying to abduct the superstar from her home in Florida.

He has been charged with armed burglary, aggravated stalking, criminal mischief and attempted armed kidnapping.

In messages sent to Sonya on social media he allegedly made violent threats towards her friends and family, which appeared to include Mandy, who was at the home at the time.

The 'SummerSlam' loss will give Sonya some time away from the spotlight after such a terrifying incident.

The event on Sunday night (23.08.20) also featured the unexpected return of Roman Reigns.

The so-called Big Dog appeared at the end of the night after ''The Fiend'' Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman to reclaim the Universal Championship.

Wearing a t-shirt baring the slogan ''Wreck everyone & leave'', Reigns could be heard taking credit for the latter's status in WWE, while he staked his claim for the title belt.

The former world champion - who made a sensational comeback in February 2019 after his leukaemia went into remission - has been away for five months after stepping back amid the coronavirus pandemic in the best interest of his family following his wife giving birth to twins in March.

Meanwhile, legendary masked wrestler Rey Mysterio's son Dominik made his in-ring debut in a Street Fight against Seth Rollins.

Although the second-generation star lost the match, he impressed fans, both on social media and appearing virtually in the state-of-the-art ThunderDome.

Elsewhere on a stacked show, Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, while the Street Profits held onto their Raw Tag Team Titles in a match with Andrade and Angel Garza, and the Kickoff pre-show saw Apollo Crews keep the United States Title despite the best efforts of MVP.

Finally, Asuka pulled double duty, first losing to Bayley in the opening match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, before later defeating her opponent's tag team partner Sasha Banks for the Raw belt.