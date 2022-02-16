Paramount has confirmed 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' is already in development - as well as a spin-off series - even though the second film doesn't come out till April.
'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' is in development.
Paramount has confirmed work on the upcoming third movie in the film series based on the iconic video game franchise is already underway before the second has even been released, while a live action spin-off show is also in the pipeline.
In a statement, Sega Corporation's CEO Haruki Satomi said: “We are delighted to announce that the third 'Sonic' theatrical film and the first live action 'Sonic' series for Paramount+ are being actively developed.
"We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them.
"2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as 'Sonic Frontiers', the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday.
"'Sonic' has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come."
The upcoming second film will see Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden return as Dr. Robotnik, Sonic himself and Tom Wachowski respectively, while Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails) and Idris Elba (Knuckles) join the cast.
With that movie not hitting the big screen until April, details are scarce on the third instalment in the franchise.
However, producer Neal H. Moritz teased: “The world of Sonic the Hedgehog has been capturing imaginations for decades, and we are thrilled to stretch the limits of what this franchise is capable of with world-class offerings both on the big screen and for Sonic fans at home.
"The sky is truly the limit, and I am immensely proud to be part of creating new Sonic content for longtime fans as well as introducing Sonic to a new generation."
