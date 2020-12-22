Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso are to star in 'The School For Good And Evil'.

The duo have joined the cast of the new Netflix movie which is being directed by Paul Feig.

The film follows best friends Sophie and Agatha who discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains.

Sophie (Caruso) has princess ambitions and expects to be picked for the School for Good. Meanwhile, Agatha (Wylie) with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the School of Evil.

However, the girls find their fortune reversed as Sophie is sent to the School of Evil with Agatha dropped into the School for Good but the mistake could be the first clue to discovering who the pair really are.

Feig's movie is an adaptation of Soman Chainani's 2013 fantasy novel and he will direct from a script written by David Magee and Laura Solon.

The 58-year-old filmmaker, whose previous credits include 'Bridesmaids' and 'Last Christmas', previously said: "I'm truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life.

"I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince."

Soman added: "To have one of your favourite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honour and a dream.

"Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone - a perfect fit for the twists and turns of 'The School for Good and Evil'. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic."