Sofia Richie's break-up with Scott Disick won't affect her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

The 21-year-old star recently ended her on/off romance with Scott, 37 - who has kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian - but insiders insist it won't change Kylie and Sofia's close friendship.

An insider told E! News: ''They have a lot of friends in common and they've always had fun together. Scott isn't going to stand in the way of their friendship. Kylie and Sofia have a long history and a bond. Whether or not Sofia is dating Scott, she will be friends with Kylie.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Scott and Sofia are ''no longer speaking'' after ''Scott officially called their relationship off''.

A source said: ''They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.''

The insider also claimed that their age difference ultimately became an issue for the celebrity duo.

The source explained to E! News: ''Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue.

''He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.''

Scott and Sofia have previously split and then quickly reconciled their differences. But on this occasion, it appears their relationship is over for good.

The insider said: ''Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn't see them getting back together again in the future.''