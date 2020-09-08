Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith ''loved hanging out'' with each other over the weekend, according to an insider.
Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith ''loved hanging out'' with each other in Malibu over the weekend.
The celebrity duo - who dated as teenagers back in 2012 - were recently spotted at the beach in California and a source has suggested that Sofia and Jaden both enjoyed spending time with each other.
The source told People: ''Sofia is having a fun summer. She stays with friends in Malibu and enjoys the beach.
''There have been guys around that she acted flirty with, but she doesn't seem to be dating.''
However, the insider claims that ''the vibe was different'' between Sofia, 22, and Jaden.
The source explained: ''The vibe was different over the weekend though when she hung out with Jaden.
''They spent hours together on the beach. They kept flirting and hugging. Sofia looked very happy.''
Sofia and Jaden were spotted hanging out together after she recently split from Scott Disick.
A source claimed that the pair are ''no longer speaking'' after Scott officially called their relationship off.
An insider previously said: ''They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.''
The source also suggested that the age gap became an issue for the celebrity pair.
Speaking about their split, the insider explained: ''Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue.
''He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 22 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.''
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
An interview with Indian-electronic artist Soumik Datta.
Nearly two and a half years since the release of her arresting debut album 'On Hold', Fenne Lily returns with her second album 'Breach'.
'Toxicity' was released on this day (September 4th) in 2001.
The soundtrack to your teen years is right here.
From Lana Del Rey to Machine Gun Kelly, this could be an awesome month.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
There is a part of The Pursuit of Happyness -- most of the last third,...
In The Pursuit of Happyness, Chris Gardner (Will Smith) is a family man struggling to...