Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith ''loved hanging out'' with each other in Malibu over the weekend.

The celebrity duo - who dated as teenagers back in 2012 - were recently spotted at the beach in California and a source has suggested that Sofia and Jaden both enjoyed spending time with each other.

The source told People: ''Sofia is having a fun summer. She stays with friends in Malibu and enjoys the beach.

''There have been guys around that she acted flirty with, but she doesn't seem to be dating.''

However, the insider claims that ''the vibe was different'' between Sofia, 22, and Jaden.

The source explained: ''The vibe was different over the weekend though when she hung out with Jaden.

''They spent hours together on the beach. They kept flirting and hugging. Sofia looked very happy.''

Sofia and Jaden were spotted hanging out together after she recently split from Scott Disick.

A source claimed that the pair are ''no longer speaking'' after Scott officially called their relationship off.

An insider previously said: ''They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.''

The source also suggested that the age gap became an issue for the celebrity pair.

Speaking about their split, the insider explained: ''Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue.

''He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 22 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.''