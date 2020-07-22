Sofia Coppola has teamed up with Chanel on a new film series inspired by their iconic Métiers D'Art Collection.

The 48-year-old filmmaker and her sibling Roman Coppola captured the annual Métiers d'art show in Paris

in December.

The catwalk showcase at the Grand Palais was followed by dinner and dancing at Paris' legendary nightclub La Coupole, and the after-party was attended by models including Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti and Mona Tougaard, and A-list guests such as Kristen Stewart and Lily Rose-Depp.

This year's event was the first from creative director Virginie Viard and paid homage to Chanel's historic HQ, 31 rue Cambon.

The extravagant spectacle saw Mademoiselle Chanel's apartment reconstructed, including the famous mirrored staircase, under the watchful eyes of Viard and Coppola.

One of the films created takes a look back at the history of the building that was acquired by Gabrielle Chanel in 1918, and became a studio, atelier and apartment.

Coppola said: ''We thought about the original shows that were held at 31 rue Cambon, and how great it must have been to see the models walking by so close, and the setting by Coco's mirrored staircase, which always gives me a thrill to see.''

The last film in the series sees Sofia and Roman show off the two-tone pumps from the collection and is focused entirely on feet, with models seen dancing backstage, before heading to La Coupole to party.

Speaking of the her aim behind the series, Sofia has said: ''The film is meant to be a brief portrait of Virginie at work, it is my impression of her.

''To me, she's a cool Parisian woman, a long time pro, a hard worker and someone who loves Chanel and its history. She's really involved in every detail ... I wanted to show a sense of her, but still keep her mystique which I appreciate. I respect that she doesn't want to be a star and is focused on making beautiful clothes that women feel good in, like Coco Chanel.''