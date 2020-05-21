Jade Thirlwall reportedly went on a date with Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens.

The Little Mix star, 27, split from her former boyfriend Jed Elliott almost a year ago, and has now decided to give love another go, by going on a socially distanced first date with Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan.

Jade and Jordan reportedly met up for a walk on Tuesday (19.05.20), after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased, and it was deemed acceptable for people to meet up with one other person, as long as they remain two metres apart.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Jade has been open to dating for a while now but it can be hard to find the time to meet people usually.

''While stuck at home she started messaging Jordan and they have been getting on but it's still really early days.

''They met up for a walk on Tuesday afternoon to chat and get to know each other which was nice but nothing has happened between them yet.

''With the lockdown in place, they can't so much as kiss so they will have to take things slow.''

The blossoming relationship comes as Jade's first known romance since she split from The Struts frontman Jed - whom she had dated for three years - in July last year.

Since the split, the rocker has been living in the US with his new girlfriend, actress Ginny Gardner, whilst the 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has been isolating at home with her friends in London.

Prior to their date this week, 28-year-old Jordan had been romancing Amber Anderson, but the pair are thought to have separated earlier this year.