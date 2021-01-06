Slowthai won't let the Covid-19 pandemic delay his new album 'TYRON'.

The rapper's follow-up to 2019's 'Nothing Great About Britain' is still set to drop on February 5, but the 26-year-old star has revealed he and his team did discuss postponing the release after a new national lockdown was announced for England this week.

Ultimately, slowthai - whose real name is Tyron Frampton - decided that: "I cannot allow this virus to keep holding us back."

In a candid note to his fans shared on his social media pages, in which he revealed he's been struggling "more" with his mental health amid the global health crisis, Slowthai wrote: “It’s almost a year since this virus took hold of our world and shattered the lives of thousands.

“Deaths, unemployment, rise in domestic abuse and suicide, business closures, educational crisis and a rise in homelessness to name a few of the overwhelming negatives this pandemic has caused.

"I've personally struggled more with my own mental health during this time and wanted to let you know that you're not alone if you feel the same.

"However, I'm trying to do my best to stay positive and look forward on ways in which we can come out of this and make this whole world a better place for every one of us.

"Earlier today me and my team had a conversation about pushing back 'TYRON' due to the national lockdown and not being able to bring to life all the ideas we had planned for you all. I cannot allow this virus to keep holding us back."

The 'Polaroid' star hopes his music provides listeners with a "distraction amongst the chaos" and helps to "shift their mindset positively".

He continued: “Films, art and music have helped me most in my darkest moments and with the majority of this album being made last year I would hope that it can help someone as a distraction amongst the chaos and shift their mindset positively.”

""Normality" may not return but we do have a chance to create a new normality, one built with humanity at the core, one that is inclusive of all with compassion and love as a focus.

"Although it's hard I try my best to act and visualise this every day

ALL LOVE

TYRON."

In a statement about the record - which features guest spots from the likes of A$AP Rocky and Skepta - slowthai previously said: "I am far from perfect, but I’ve learnt a lot about myself while creating this album and I will continue to grow into a better person for myself and aim to be a reflection of what I want to see in this world.

“I hope this album can be the light if you’re in the dark, and to know that you’re not alone.

"It’s OK to be yourself, f*** everything else. Learn, grow, aim to better than you were yesterday.”