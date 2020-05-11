Slowthai has made an explosive return with new single 'Enemy'.

The British rapper seemingly references his controversial appearance at the NME Awards earlier this year on the fiery track, which is his first new music of 2020, following the release of 2019's 'Nothing Great About Britain'.

Slowthai - whose real name is Tyron Frampton - was criticised for making overtly sexual comments to NME Awards co-host Katherine Ryan when on stage at the ceremony in February and hugging her.

He then got into a verbal altercation with an audience member who called him a ''misogynist'' for his behaviour towards the comedienne as he collected his fan-voted Hero of the Year Award which resulted in him jumping from the stage to confront the heckler.

Slowthai later took to Twitter to apologise to Katherine for his actions, an apology which she fully accepted.

On one verse on the new track, he spits: ''F*** a fortune teller, I'm a force of nature/Have ups and downs like a elevator/I'm the instigator, you're a non-disclosure/P*** tape and now I got a b***r.''

The release of 'Enemy' comes after Slowthai opened up about being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) several years ago and how he struggles with the behavioural condition.

He wrote: ''I often laugh when I feel anxious, this awkward laughter only shows how uncomfortable I feel. I've always been socially awkward and found it hard to articulate to people how I truly feel, often lie. Sometimes it's harder to stay quiet than force conversation and it makes my skin crawl. I build myself up from pieces of other people and when I look in the mirror I shiver 'cause I feel like I'm wearing someone else's skin.''

The 'Drug Dealer' rapper went on to explain how his condition has led him to ''never feel happy'' being on his own, and a longing to ''belong''.

He continued: ''I've never felt happy being on my own and this has caused me to have a dependency. A need to be loved, maybe I search for all the right things in the wrong places. But am I wrong for wanting to belong.

''Lazy. I live under a rock clinging on to gratification. I trick myself into liking the things I hate and hating the things I love. I've never known what's best for me. And I never felt content with the life I lead.''

Before signing off, Slowthai revealed he is plagued by suicidal thoughts most nights but is ''too afraid to say goodbye''.

He said: ''I think about the end every night. But I'm too afraid to say goodbye. ADHD all I want is your undivided attention. The what ifs. I'm selfish and I never cared for sharing. If I was gone would they remember me and would they hurt as I hurt.

''I'm trying to learn to confine [confide] in myself cause I can't explain why I feel these things. Even though I laugh, I ask what's funny.''