To celebrate the release of his second studio album Tyron (after his real first name), Slowthai has announced that he is curating a brand new festival where happiness is the only emotion allowed - and after fourteen months of on/off lockdown, that's exactly what we need.

Slowthai performing at Day N Vegas Music Festival 2019 / Photo Credit: Daniel DeSlover/Zuma Press/PA Images

The single-day event, billed by music promoters Goldenvoice as "The Happiest Place in the Universe, where the policy is simple: no smile, no entry", will take place at the County Cricket Club of Slowthai's hometown of Northampton ("just up the road from his mum's house") this Autumn, with tickets set to go on sale this Friday.

"This has been a dream of mine forever", Slowthai said in an Instagram post announcing the new festival, which is set to feature sets from Beabadoobee, Easy Life, Ethan P. Flynn, Greentea Peng, Idles, Izzie Gibbs, Pa Salieu and Shygirl as well as Slowthai himself.

It may not be the most extensive line-up of any festival, but it's quality over quantity. These are trailblazing British musicians who are so new to the UK music scene that they have either yet to drop their debut albums or have only done so in the last year - apart from IDLES, which is the most established act on the bill although they topped the UK charts for the first time last year with their third album Ultra Mono.

Meanwhile, Slowthai is also celebrating his first stint atop the UK charts thanks to his second release Tyron, released in February this year through Method Records and featuring guest appearances from Skepta, ASAP Rocky, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, James Blake, Mount Kimbie and Deb Never.

As well as Happyland, he'll be performing a number of other festivals later this year (COVID willing), including Bilbao BBK Live, Lowlands Festival and Miami's Ill Points Festival.

Happyland will take place at Northampton County Cricket Club on September 25th 2021. Tickets on sale from May 14th.