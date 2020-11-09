Slipknot are working on new music.

Percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan revealed that it has been "an interesting time" for the heavy metal band as they have been working on new material.

Clown said: "We're taking this time to write some new music. So for the last week, we've been just having a good time, eating a lot of food and writing God music. So we're having a good time."

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the band as they are able to write music with "no pressure".

The 51-year-old rocker said: "Since everybody's taken a lot of time off (during the coronavirus pandemic), we thought we'd utilise it by getting together and do what we probably do best: which is write music.

"So it's been good, because there's no pressure. It's not like we have to. We're doing it 'cause we want to. And it's just been a blessing, because boredom can set in. And I know all of us in the world are going crazy, so we're really lucky to be able to be together and do what we love most."

Clown explained that he is unsure if lyricist Corey Taylor will address the pandemic in the new material.

Speaking on a live broadcast of a signing session, Clown explained: "We don't usually speak for Corey, or whatever, but I can imagine that anything that affects him and affects us and affects you will be included.

"To the extent, I don't know how blatant it will be, I don't know, but we are all living this, and everybody's involved. I wouldn't really know what road (Corey) is gonna be going down or information that he wants to spread. I'm not sure. We're not quite there yet."