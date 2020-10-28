Slick Woods has compared her relationship with mental health to a marriage.

The 24-year-old American fashion model and actress has worked hard on her mental health and says she has had to make many "compromises" with herself to get to a place she is happy with.

She told Vogue.co.uk: "Early in developing my relationship with mental health, I obsessed over ways to fix myself, become normal, and ‘behave’. Now my relationship with my mental health is more like a marriage, it’s about compromise. I allow myself to feel it when I’m overwhelmed and trust myself to come out through the end of the tunnel."

And Slick revealed she tries to treat herself in order to continue her self-care regime.

She explained: "Self-care has an endless definition for me. It could be adjusting boundaries with relationships or even with yourself to establish what you feel is healthy. It could be just watering your flowers, cleaning the house, taking a long bath, or wearing your favourite shoes."

Slick - whose real name is Simone Thompson - welcomed her first son Saphir, who she shares with fellow model Adonis Bosso, in 2018 and previously revealed that she actually went into labour during Rihanna's New York Fashion Week Savage x Fenty Lingerie Presentation in Brooklyn.

Sharing a photo of herself during the show on Instagram, she wrote: "A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born.

"This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold s*** down most of us don't even know how much we're going through, I'm here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F**K I WANT WHENEVER THE F**K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU. (sic)"

It was reported that an ambulance was called moments after the model stepped off the runway.

Slick rose to fame after featuring in a campaign for Kanye West's Yeezy brand and since then has appeared in several international editions of Vogue and a campaign for Calvin Klein.