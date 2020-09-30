Skunk Anansie's Skin is to join Absolute Radio next month.

The 'Brazen' rocker is set to front a new 10-part series on the radio station, which will see her share the music that has soundtracked her life, as well as the new music she's into.

Listeners can also expect tales from the road, working in the music industry, and much more.

The 53-year-old icon has promised to delve deep into the ''social and spiritual part of music''.

Speaking about the new show, Skin said: ''I'm really excited to be part of the team. It's been a long-term dream of mine to have my own radio show, and this format is exactly the sort of thing I've always wanted to do.

''I have a lot of personal attachments to various songs. There's a social and spiritual part of music that people don't really talk about that much and in this series, I'll be sharing what certain songs mean to me. Expect some funny stories and of course some brilliant music too - from classic tracks to new music, and even some electronic gems as well.''

Absolute Radio's Content Director Paul Sylvester said: ''I'm thrilled that Skin is joining Absolute Radio. Not only is she an iconic performer, but she is an incredible storyteller and taste-maker. We've always enjoyed giving musicians the radio microphone to share their record collections and this series will be a must-listen for music fans.''

As well as being the frontwoman of the iconic British rock group Skunk Anansie - who formed in 1994 - Skin also loves electronic music and has DJ'd around the world under the moniker D-Dyer, playing techno, Tech House and Minimal to packed out clubs.

'The Skin Show' will broadcast on Absolute Radio on Sunday nights from 10pm-12am and will be available on demand the next day. The 10-part series starts on October 10.