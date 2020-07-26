Sir Rod Stewart has ''a lot more confidence'' now.

The 'I Don't Want to Talk About It' hitmaker has insisted he is much more secure in his own talents now as he admits these are the ''happiest days of his life''.

Speaking about his current life, he said: ''I have gained a lot more confidence now of course. These are the happiest days of my life.''

And Rod also revealed he was a better songwriter when he was tipsy.

He told Johnnie Walker on BBC Arts Radio: ''They used to have to lock me up with a bottle of wine and take the key and say, 'Get it finished in the next four or five hours'. That would work. I'd hear them all in the corridor, laughing, at the Holiday Inn, 'Oh yeah look at Stewart. He is there trying to finish the lyrics.' That's the worst feeling, when you think you're writing absolute tripe. You've really got it or you haven't. It's either in your blood or it's a natural feel for music. I've always loved listening to music.''

Meanwhile, Rod confessed he now ''makes albums for me and a few friends''.

He explained: ''I always think I've got a lot of friends out there that have followed my career for many, many years. They turn up at concerts all over the globe, and if 10 percent of that wonderful audience that I play to buy the album, I'm happy. I've had tremendous success in selling millions and millions of albums, so I'm not that bothered if it doesn't sell 10 million. Everybody else can do that. I've had my shot at it. I'm making albums for me and a few friends.''