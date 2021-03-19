Sir Ringo Starr has hailed Billie Eilish "incredible" and "a beautiful human being".

The Beatles legend presented the Record of the Year award to the 19-year-old pop phenomenon at Sunday's (14.03.21) Grammy Awards.

And the 'Love Me Do' hitmaker is full of praise of the 'bad guy' singer and revealed himself as a fan of her music.

Speaking about Billie on a Zoom Q&A about his new EP, 'Zoom In', which was released today (19.03.21) and features her brother and producer, Finneas, Starr said: “It was a great pleasure for me to do the Grammys on Sunday and presenting the Best Record to Billie Eilish who I think is just incredible, and Finneas who came through for me on my EP. It was great to meet her and musically she’s great. She’s a beautiful human being.”

'Zoom In' also includes guest vocals from the likes of Starr's former Beatles bandmate Sir Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh ,Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Sheryl Crow, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, and Chris Stapleton.

The 80-year-old music icon said of the recording process in a press release: “It just unfolds, when I start making a record here in LA at home - somebody knocks on the door, or I reach out and ask someone if they want you to come play, it's like magic really how it all comes together.”

Meanwhile, Starr's next All Starr tour - which will see him joined on stage by Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart - has been rescheduled again amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The gigs were due to take place last year and were postponed to 2021, but have now been moved to 2022.

Starr said in a statement: “They’ll be no touring this year.

“At the end of last year when we moved the tour to 2021 who would have thought this would be still going on. While I’ve had my vaccine, big gatherings are not yet safe and too many people will still be at risk. So we will be moving the tour once again - this time to 2022. I miss playing live music and I miss our peace and loving audiences so much. I can’t wait to get back out there, but it doesn’t make sense to go until it is safe for everyone and we can relax and really enjoy being together.”

The revised tour dates include two shows with The Avett Brothers. Head to www.RingoStarr.com for all the latest tour news.