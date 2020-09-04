Sir Mark Rylance thinks it is a ''very challenging time for men''.

The 60-year-old actor has criticised the inequality between men and women but also believes it is tough for men to ''find their way'' at the moment and change ''positively''.

He said: ''I think the inequality between men and women leads to many things that are not very good for humanity. There's a lot of anger, grief and rage that has been repressed and suppressed, which needs to be expressed. It's good that it's changing. I'm absolutely behind that ... It's a very challenging time for men to find their way, to find a way of changing positively, and maybe just feeling good about themselves as this change is made.''

And Mark insists that with acting, its more about the types of films you make rather than about the awards you rake in.

Speaking to the i paper, he added: ''With acting, it's not the awards, it's whether you make good films. I don't feel the Oscar affected my career so much. It was being in Bridge of Spies that affected my career ... It's all about whether you make a good film or play, or you do a good bit of acting.''

Meanwhile, Mark previously revealed he will give up acting for one month every year to help the environment.

He said: ''People like me who are freelance workers get different jobs throughout the year. I could commit for the next 10 years to give a month of every year to this work and I absolutely would commit to that - it is that important to me.''