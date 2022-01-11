Simon Ashley wanted to use 'Bridgerton' fashion to "express herself".

The 26-year-old actress - who stars as Kate Sharma in the upcoming second season of the Netflix period drama - admitted that joining the show was a "massive learning curve" because of what she learned from the costume department.

She said: "There was a massive learning curve for me. Just learning all the designers, exploring their oeuvres, and understanding what makes them unique. Once you know more about their voice, you think, ‘Well, what can be my voice, how am I going to use this [knowledge] to express myself?’’’

When it comes to her fashion and beauty routine outside of 'Bridgerton', the star - who is also known to audiences for playing Olivia in comedy-drama series 'Sex Education' - pointed out that she prefers summer over winter and "loves" to have her legs on display.

She told Vogue: "“I’m a big summer girl, still figuring out how to dress for winters. I love the color of my skin, using moisturizer and highlighter so that it looks glowy, healthy, and chocolatey. I want to have my legs out, wear combat boots with a spaghetti strap mini-dress, or denim shorts with cowboy boots. For a long time, I dressed quite youthfully, but working with my stylist Rebecca [Corbin-Murray, Ashley’s stylist] has taught me so much."

Simone went on to heap praise on stylist Rebecca who encourages everyone to "stay true" to who they are.

She said: "Rebecca works from the inside out. She’s been incredible to work with because she encourages me, and everyone around her, to stay true to themselves. We skipped all those conversations of ‘What do you think will look better on me?’ or ‘What will make me feel less insecure at an event?’ and went straight to: ‘What is your truth and what do you want?’ Her philosophy is about finding the confidence within yourself and making sure you’re the best version of yourself."