Simon Mayo is joining Greatest Hits Radio for a new weekend show.

'The Album Show with Simon Mayo', a three-hour showcase dedicated to celebrating the greatest albums of the 70s, 80s and 90s, will kick off on Sunday 6th September between 1pm and 4pm.

Speaking about joining Greatest Hits Radio, Simon, 61, said: ''Three hours of great album music will be a Sunday treat for me. I hope it will reconnect you to a time when your album collection was the most important thing in your life. It said who you were. By the time we come off-air, you'll want to listen to them all again! Insert that CD. Put the needle on the record. Press play on your cassette player. This will be fun!''

Content Director for the Greatest Hits Radio Network, Andy Ashton said:''It's incredibly exciting that Simon is joining our already world class line-up as the network expands across the UK. Greatest Hits Radio is all about the music and the good times they represent, and we can't wait to hear Simon sharing his passion for albums and all the greatest hits they hold. Simon has long been a major player in the industry, becoming one of the UK's most-loved and trusted broadcasters, and we know he'll be firmly at home on Greatest Hits Radio.''

Simon - who helped launch new classical entertainment station, Scala Radio last year - will join former BBC colleagues Mark Goodier, Andy Crane, Paul Gambaccini, Pat Sharp and Janice Long at the station.

Mayo's new show will begin with a deep dive into the back catalogue of Bruce Springsteen.

It will also include features that explore listeners' record collections, celebrating the good times and great memories they represent, along with a weekly Classic Album Countdown.

