Simon Cowell will return to 'America's Got Talent' just six weeks after breaking his back.

The 60-year-old music mogul is planning to appear on the finale of the US TV show, despite recently undergoing six hours of surgery, including having a metal rod inserted into his spine, after falling off his electric bike.

Co-judge Heidi Klum told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''He is going to come to the finale, but do not tell anyone.''

And Howie Mandel added: ''I would not count out seeing Simon again before this season's end.''

Simon is said to have come close to paralysing himself when he fell off his new electric Swind EB01 bicycle whilst testing it out.

Simon's fellow 'Britain's Got Talent' panellist Amanda Holden recently revealed he sounded ''really well'' when a show producer spoke to him.

She said: ''I sent him some Lego, cashmere socks and books and butterscotch Angel Delight.

''Lauren is keeping his spirits up and cooking turkey shepherd's pies. A producer spoke to him and says he sounds amazing, really well.''

Simon's partner Lauren Silverman, 43 - who he shares six-year-old son Eric with - is thought to have encouraged the star to get rid of his electric bike following the accident.

A source recently said: ''Lauren doesn't want him to ride one of those bikes again, so he's agreed with his friends and family to get rid of them as soon as he's out of hospital.

''The power of the bike was unbelievable when he changed the setting up to the second one. The bike just flew into the air.

''Thankfully he let go of the bike as he fell backwards and it didn't land on him.''