Anne-Marie’s friend told her she stinks of garlic.

The 'Don't Play' singer has confessed she uses so many cloves of the pungent plant in her cooking that she can no longer smell it, and she "embarrassed" her pal when they went shopping and she reeked of the stuff.

Anne-Marie - who started growing her own vegetables in lockdown - told the 'Off Menu' podcast: “Garlic is one of my favourite things in the whole world. I use it so much when I’m cooking that I no longer smell it.

"When we were allowed to be out, me and my friend went shopping – she always cusses me out for smelling like garlic.

“So we were out shopping, she kept saying to me, ‘God you smell of garlic’.

“And she has perfume with her all the time, and we were in a shop and she walks past me and coughs and I was like, ‘What just happened there?’.

“She actually sprayed her perfume on me and coughed at the same time, hoping I wouldn’t hear it spray out, just because she was embarrassed that I smelt of garlic.”

The 29-year-old pop star also revealed she could only eat cheese bagels for years because of her food fears.

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker admitted her parents were so worried about her as she struggled to eat anything but the sandwiches whilst she was growing up as she had a fear of being sick.

She said: "My mum and dad went to the doctors because they were worried that this was the only thing I was eating. I would have cheese sandwiches for lunchtime then come home and have two cheese sandwiches for dinner. I wouldn't eat any vegetables or fruit. My dream meal is a Philadelphia bagel. Just cream cheese, no butter. In two bagels I will eat the whole tub. I feel like my whole life I have had this eating thing because I have this phobia of vomit. So I have never wanted to try anything. I am so terrified of it. I think that's why subconsciously I can't experiment with food."