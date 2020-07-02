Shayna Taylor has shared a cryptic message about love on social media following her split from Ryan Seacrest.

The 28-year-old model has shared a quote taken from the social media account Rising Woman on her Instagram Stories, shortly after the duo announced they'd decided to end their relationship ''some time ago''.

The quote read: ''You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they're not ready to show up. Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.''

Shayna didn't explain how the quote related to her own love life, but Rising Woman - which shares the thoughts of writer Sheleana Aiyana - expanded on its meaning via its Instagram account.

The caption read: ''I don't know who needs to hear this today, but the truth is you can't change people or force them to do the work. One of the worst things we do to ourselves is take rejection personally. People are who they are and it's not up to you to try and change them.

''Sometimes you meet a person and they're in a space where they're ready to do the work, and sometimes, they're not. That doesn't make them bad or toxic, and it doesn't make you unworthy. We have to stop making so much meaning out of other peoples journey.

''All too often, we treat unavailable love as a challenge to convert someone. Trust that with the right person, it won't feel like a roller-coaster. You won't have to prove yourself constantly or dim your shine in order to be digestible for them.''

Ryan and Shayna were first romantically linked back in 2014, and the pair have had an on/off relationship over the years.

But a rep for the TV star recently confirmed they've now gone their separate ways.

The rep said: ''Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago.

''They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.''