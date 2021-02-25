Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber share a hairbrush and beauty products.

The 24-year-old model - who tied the knot with the 'Anyone' hitmaker in 2018 - insisted it's not uncommon for her spouse to comb his locks with her hairbrush or apply some of her eye cream, and she hailed sharing the "beauty of what being in a relationship is".

The power couple are "really healthy" and have also done juice detoxes and love to sauna together.

She shared: "Both my husband and I are really healthy, so sometimes we'll do it at the same time.

"I did a cleanse where I was flushing my liver and just drinking a ton of water and juice and tea and soups. There's so many different things you can do, like sitting in a sauna is detoxing or an Epsom salt bath."

She continued: "We use the same hairbrush all the time, which I feel like when you're married or you live with someone, you just start to use each other's s***. I wouldn't even bat an eye if I walked into the bathroom and he's using my eye cream or something. That's just kind of some of the beauty of what being in a relationship is!"

Hailey also admitted she prefers not to do "full glam" when she is not working to help maintain her flawless complexion.

She added to People: "I would say the days of doing full-on glam for fun myself even before COVID were few and far between. I'm way more into skincare, and I'm just always getting my make-up done for work so I tend to stick more to the really chill, 'no make-up make-up' and focus on keeping my skin healthy."

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty is seemingly set to launch a beauty brand called Rhode this year.

Hailey recently set up an Instagram page called Rhode - a nod to her middle name - and in the bio it teases that something is coming in 2021.

The account already has over 16,000 followers at the time of writing and is followed by Hailey.

Hailey and Justin, 26, previously tried to trademark Bieber Beauty with the United States Patent Office, however, it was rejected due to being too similar to previous trademarks submitted by her other half.

Hailey's lawyers had insisted that Bieber Beauty has an “aura” that is “suggestive of a look, a lifestyle [and] an image … in which Mrs. Bieber walks."

However, they decided to ditch it altogether in the end and opt for Rhode, according to Page Six Style.

The Rhode trademark, with the same logo as the Instagram profile, includes beauty and wellness products such as deodorants, perfumes, haircare, and moisturisers and cleansers.