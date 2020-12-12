Shakira's 'Girls Like Me' video was inspired by Jane Fonda.

The 43-year-old singer's collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas was recently released and Shakira has revealed that the accompanying music video was inspired by Fonda's '80s workout videos.

She told Billboard: "The song already has that vintage quality to it, so I wanted a video that had the retro futuristic vibe. From the beginning I thought: Jane Fonda. Those '80s workout videos had a really cool aesthetic I wanted to import into this video."

Shakira can be seen surf skating in the video and said: "it's a fairly new thing that I'm totally passionate about and something I do a couple of times a week.

"Some of the takes in this video were at three or four in the morning and I was skating for like two hours so they could capture the best shots. I skated and skated and skated, until I didn't feel my joints."

Meanwhile, will.i.am previously revealed that he and Shakira started work on the song back in 2008, and that he "made so many different versions" of the tune.

He explained: "For those that didn't know @shakira came to my studio in 2008 and we worked on 'Girl Like Me'...I'm so happy this song is out now...I've made so many different versions of this song...and we found the perfect vibe for it... and now the video is here!!! Thank you SHAKIRA!!! I loved working with you…"