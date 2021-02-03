SG Lewis and Nile Rodgers have released their collaboration, 'One More', from the former's upcoming album, 'times'.
SG Lewis has released 'One More' featuring his idol Nile Rodgers.
The 26-year-old record producer - whose real name is Sam Lewis - and the Chic legend, 68, have been working away together at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios "for a couple of years”, and ahead of SG's long-awaited debut album, 'times', being released on February 19, he's dropped the uplifting disco number with the Disco King himself.
Nile said: “SG and I have been working together at my home away from home, Abbey Road, for a couple of years now.
“I love how effortless and cool this song is. The awesome Julian Bunetta and John Ryan wrote on this with us and killed it!”
While SG added: “'One More' was the first song I wrote for this record in LA, and one that set me on the path to making this whole album. Working with Nile Rodgers was an experience which will stay with me for the rest of my life. To have someone who has influenced not only this album, but my entire career play on this song is mind blowing.”
The upcoming LP also features Robyn, Channel Tres and Lucky Daye.
SG - whose producing credits include Dua Lipa's 'Hallucinate' from 'Future Nostalgia - said of the inspiration for his record: "'times' is an ode to the present moment. 2020 has shown us that the experiences we took for granted in the past, are never promised tomorrow, and that the opportunity to dance together may not always be there again. After reading about 70’s New York and the birth of Disco, I became infatuated with the euphoria and escapism that the music from that period created, and the safe spaces the clubs at the time provided for people to express themselves. I aimed to create a world musically that captured those same feelings, and to imagine the music that would be playing in those rooms if they were to exist today.”
