Seth Rollins says The Undertaker has helped him ''take chances'' with his own career

The WWE superstar has paid tribute to the 55-year-old star and insisted the former world champion deserves respect for the way he has constantly evolved his iconic character.

Speaking to assembled media including BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I think we get stuck in this holding pattern sometimes where we're afraid to get out of our comfort zone...

''To watch him and see what he does with the character everyone's so familiar with, take chances and still be successful - that's something really admirable about him as a person.''

The 33-year-old star revealed despite getting to know Undertaker - whose real name is Mark Calaway - over the years, he often finds himself ''in awe'' of one of WWE's most legendary wrestlers.

He added: ''To have that, and just have conversations with him backstage and get a feel for how he does things, you can't help but be in awe of what he's been able to accomplish over the duration of his career...

''He's a first a ballot Hall of Famer, he's a legend, he's someone you could argue is on the Mount Rushmore of WWE.''

Seth - who will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at 'Monday In The Bank' on Sunday night (10.05.20) - also pointed out how easy it would have been for Undertaker to ''stick to the formula'' rather than progressing his character.

He explained: ''He's a guy who had a successful formula, and it would've been very easy to stick to the formula but he's changed it up throughout his career, and tried different things.''

'Money In The Bank' airs at midnight on Sunday (10.05.20) on the WWE Network and BT Sport Box Office, with 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' following on the WWE Network from 3am,