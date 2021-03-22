London-based artist Serel has released her powerful new single, 'My Inner Psycho'.
Following the release of her moving debut single, 'Daddy's Gone', about the painful loss of her father, the Turkish-born London-based singer-songwriter is back with an equally raw song about survival.
A press release states that: "Serel digs up the voices of self-sabotage and artificial behaviour that inhabit everyone’s subconscious".
Serel commented added: “Art is a realm where you can experience a variety of emotions without causing trouble in real life. Through music, you can misbehave without hurting anybody, including yourself.”
The rising talent moved to Istanbul, aged 17, and pursued a career in acting, starring in the TV series 'Crossroads', before moving to London to seek "true creative freedom".
Speaking of her healing journey, she said previously: “I want to remind people that strength isn’t measured by a hardened exterior or a feeling of invincibility. Real strength is accepting that whatever happens you will never give up."
'My Inner Psyhco' is available to stream now.
