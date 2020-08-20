'The Crown' season four will be released on November 15.

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming series of the show, with Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, and revealed that it will launch globally on the streaming service in November.

In the new trailer, Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth can be heard in the voiceover saying: ''Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.''

Season four will be Colman's final outing as the monarch, before she is replaced by Imelda Staunton for season five.

The upcoming series will cover the era of Margaret Thatcher as British Prime Minister, along with Prince Charles and Princess Diana's tumultuous marriage.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently admitted she worries Queen Elizabeth hates her performance in 'The Crown'.

The 46-year-old actress took over the role of the monarch from Claire Foy in series three of the regal drama and she fears that the queen may watch the show and think she's got her ''completely wrong''.

She said: ''There is much more pressure when you're playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they're watching it and won't like it.

''You're thinking, 'Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She's going to change channels.' ''

And Olivia admitted it was far ''more daunting'' to play the current British monarch than Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' because so many more people are aware of Queen Elizabeth.

She explained: ''It's definitely more daunting to play someone who everyone knows.

''The beauty of Queen Anne is that no one can tell me she didn't sound like that, but everyone can tell me what the Queen sounds like, and that's slightly annoying.

''It's much harder to play people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about.

''I've never joined a show that's already been up and running and successful, but I was such an enormous fan that I didn't really think about it.''