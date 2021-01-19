Viral TikTok star Nathan Evans' cover of 'Wellerman' has led to the sea shanty being streamed over 7,000 per cent more on Spotify.

On December 23, the video of the 26-year-old Scottish postman-and-singer's cover of The Longest Johns shanty went viral and saw #ShantyTok trending worldwide.

And between then and January 13, 2021, streams of shanties have rocketed on the streaming platform.

Over 12,000 new user-generated playlists have been added that include “sea shanty” or “sea shanties” in the title.

While searches for “Sea shanty” jumped by 630% this week.

What's more, 'Wellerman' has been the top-added global track to “sea shanty” playlists.

Other shanties to see a surge in streams include, 'Leave her Johnny' by Michiel Schrey, Nils Brown, Sean Dagher, which is up more than 225 per cent.

While 'The Scotsman' by Hair of the Dog has seen more than a 140% increase in streams and 'Drunken Sailor' by The Irish Rovers has increased by 80 per cent.

Listen to Spotify’s 'Sea Shanties' playlist on Spotify now.