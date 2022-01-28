Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox are ready to experience the "powerful force" of live music across the UK.
The musical collective - known for giving contemporary pop hits a classic twist in styles of bygone eras - will be performing 20 shows across the UK as part of the Grand Reopening Tour.
Band leader Scott Bradlee said: "Music has served such a valuable function of inspiring us and reminding us of our shared humanity throughout history, and there's simply no substitute for gathering together to experience such a powerful force live."
The live shows - which feature an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians - often feature surprise guests to create an unpredictable experience for punters.
Scott added: "I'm grateful to be able to create and collaborate with so many talented people and playing live to a theatre full of music fans is something that we've all really missed.
"We're fortunate to have so many incredible fans worldwide that have enabled PMJ to become a global touring act, and we're looking forward to bringing outstanding talent and classic sounds to every corner of the globe once more.
"It's a Grand Reopening, but it's also a Grand Reunion – not just for our talented cast and crew, but also for PMJ and fans of classic, 'Old School' entertainment."
The group has become a viral sensation with covers of the likes of 'Friends' theme song 'I'll Be There For You', Radiohead hit 'Creep', Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' and Lorde track 'Royals'.
Postmodern Jukebox - 'The Grand Reopening Tour' UK dates 2022:
20 APRIL – BELFAST ULSTER HALL
24 APRIL - LIVERPOOL ROYAL PHILHARMONIC HALL
25 APRIL – CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE
27 APRIL – MANCHESTER ALBERT HALL
28 APRIL - GLASGOW BARROWLAND BALLROOM
29 APRIL – NOTTINGHAM ROCK CITY
30 APRIL – LEEDS O2 ACADEMY
01 MAY – EDINBURGH USHER HALL
03 MAY – GUILDFORD G LIVE
04 MAY – BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION THEATRE
06 MAY – CARDIFF TRAMSHED
07 MAY – BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY
08 MAY – NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE HALL
09 MAY – BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL
11 MAY – IPSWICH CORN EXCHANGE
12 MAY – MARGATE WINTER GARDENS
13 MAY – SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION
14 MAY – OXFORD O2 ACADEMY 2
15 MAY – LONDON PALLADIUM
16 MAY – NORWICH UEA
