Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox are ready to experience the "powerful force" of live music across the UK.

The musical collective - known for giving contemporary pop hits a classic twist in styles of bygone eras - will be performing 20 shows across the UK as part of the Grand Reopening Tour.

Band leader Scott Bradlee said: "Music has served such a valuable function of inspiring us and reminding us of our shared humanity throughout history, and there's simply no substitute for gathering together to experience such a powerful force live."

The live shows - which feature an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians - often feature surprise guests to create an unpredictable experience for punters.

Scott added: "I'm grateful to be able to create and collaborate with so many talented people and playing live to a theatre full of music fans is something that we've all really missed.

"We're fortunate to have so many incredible fans worldwide that have enabled PMJ to become a global touring act, and we're looking forward to bringing outstanding talent and classic sounds to every corner of the globe once more.

"It's a Grand Reopening, but it's also a Grand Reunion – not just for our talented cast and crew, but also for PMJ and fans of classic, 'Old School' entertainment."

The group has become a viral sensation with covers of the likes of 'Friends' theme song 'I'll Be There For You', Radiohead hit 'Creep', Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' and Lorde track 'Royals'.

Postmodern Jukebox - 'The Grand Reopening Tour' UK dates 2022:

20 APRIL – BELFAST ULSTER HALL

24 APRIL - LIVERPOOL ROYAL PHILHARMONIC HALL

25 APRIL – CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

27 APRIL – MANCHESTER ALBERT HALL

28 APRIL - GLASGOW BARROWLAND BALLROOM

29 APRIL – NOTTINGHAM ROCK CITY

30 APRIL – LEEDS O2 ACADEMY

01 MAY – EDINBURGH USHER HALL

03 MAY – GUILDFORD G LIVE

04 MAY – BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION THEATRE

06 MAY – CARDIFF TRAMSHED

07 MAY – BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY

08 MAY – NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE HALL

09 MAY – BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

11 MAY – IPSWICH CORN EXCHANGE

12 MAY – MARGATE WINTER GARDENS

13 MAY – SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION

14 MAY – OXFORD O2 ACADEMY 2

15 MAY – LONDON PALLADIUM

16 MAY – NORWICH UEA