'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Joe Ruby has died aged 87.

The US animator passed away of natural causes in Westlake Village, California on Wednesday (26.08.20), according to Variety.

Joe and his partner Ken Spears were the brains behind the 'Scooby-Doo' franchise, which featured the original series 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!', for Hanna-Barbera Productions.

The animated series - which tells the story of a group of teenagers and their titular Great Dane dog Scooby-Doo who travel around in a blue and green van trying to solve mysteries - first aired on CBS in 1969.

Joe and Ken were also behind the creation of 'Dynomutt, Dog Wonder' and 'Jabberjaw'.

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, said in a statement: ''Joe Ruby made Saturday mornings special for so many children, including myself.

''He was one of the most prolific creators in our industry who gifted us some of animation's most treasured characters and it was a thrill to host him at our studio.

''Scooby-Doo has been a beloved companion on screens for more than 50 years, leaving an enduring legacy that has inspired and entertained generations.

''We at Warner Bros. Animation have the privilege and honour of carrying on that legacy and send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones.''

Joe was previously in the Navy, during which he was a sonar operator on a destroyer during the Korean War.

He later worked for Walt Disney Productions in the animation and editing departments, before joining Hanna-Barbera Productions, where he met Ken.

The pair later set up their own studio, Ruby-Spears Productions, in 1977, which went on to produce 'Alvin and the Chipmunks', the 1988 animated 'Superman' series, and a 'Police Academy' animated series, among many others.