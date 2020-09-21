'Schitt's Creek' was named Outstanding Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20).

The Pop TV show beat off competition from the likes of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'Dead to Me', 'The Good Place' ,'Insecure'', 'The Kominsky Method', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'What We Do in the Shadows' to land the prestigious prize, completing a clean sweep of honours for the programme at the ceremony.

Co-creators and actors Eugene and Dan Levy were joined by a number of their co-stars and crew members at a socially-distanced celebration in Canada as they picked up the gong.

While Eugene offered thanks to those who have supported the show, Dan offered up a political message.

He said: ''Our show at its core is about the transformational affects of love and acceptance and this is something we need now more than ever. If you have not registered to vote, please do that as that's the only way we can have some love and acceptance out there, I'm so sorry for making this political but I had to.''

The win came shortly after Dan had joked the internet would ''turn on'' him when he was handed his third Emmy Award of the evening on Sunday (20.09.20).

The writer-and-actor scooped the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series accolade for his work on 'Schitt's Creek', just minutes after picking up prizes for writing and directing the show, and appeared stunned to have beaten 'Ramy's Mahershala Ali, Alan Arkin from 'The Kominsky Method', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub and Sterling K. Brown, 'Andre Braugher of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', 'The Good Place Star'

William Jackson Harper and 'Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson' to take his first acting honour.

Joined by a number of his co-stars at a covid-secure celebration, he said:

''Come on! Oh no!

''OK, the internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry.''

His win was followed by another for the show, with Annie Murphy scooping the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series ahead of 'Dead To Me's Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Rachel Brosnahan for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Insecure's Issa Rae and 'Black-ish' star Tracee Ellis Ross.

And earlier in the evening, the Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series gongs had been handed to Eugene and his co-star, Catherine O'Hara.

The show previously won accolades for casting and costumes at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this week.