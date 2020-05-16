Scarlett Johansson has opened up about her close bond with her 'Black Widow' co-star Florence Pugh and how she wishes she was as ''confident'' as she is when she was her age.
Florence Pugh is like a ''little sister'' to Scarlett Johansson.
The 24-year-old actress stars opposite the Oscar-winning star in the upcoming Marvel movie 'Black Widow' and the pair quickly developed a close bond.
Scarlett said: ''I don't have a little sister. But with Florence, it feels to me like there's some elements of big sister little sister.''
Scarlett, 35, admires Florence's self-confidence and admitted the younger actress encouraged her to have faith in her own choices.
She said: ''I wish I was as confident as she is when I was her age.
''She's body confident and has a lot of self-respect.
''She reminded me - just by listening to her talk about relationships with friends, family or her partner - how important it is to have confidence in your beliefs and desires.''
Florence was also praised by her 'Little Women' director Greta Gerwick for the sense of sisterhood she brought to the set and encouraged in her co-stars.
She said of Florence: ''She instinctively knows how to be in a big family group. She was always the first one in the play-fight, the first one telling a joke, starting a giggle-fest, eating the prop cakes.
''She had that bubbling-over energy of sisterhood.''
The actress has admitted she put pressure on herself to get her performance in 'Black Widow' right.
She said: ''When I signed on to 'Black Widow', I knew that it was going to take a lot out of me. I remember thinking at the time: I didn't want to ever do one of those films if I wasn't mentally and physically prepared. It's got a massive fandom.
''I was aware that this wasn't something I could just roll on to, because it means too much to so many people. So when I said yes, I was aware that I wanted to really throw myself into it. I think you have a lot of opportunity in those films, and I think you have a lot of power in those films to be who you want the world to follow and respect.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...