Saweetie has promised her fans a "huge Latin record".

The 27-year-old rapper has revealed there will be an extremely exciting collaboration on her upcoming debut album and she cannot wait for her fans to hear it.

Speaking to Billboard, she said: "I have a Latin record that I'm really excited about. I can't talk too much about it because it's not finished yet, but I definitely have a huge Latin record.

"I'm just really excited. I feel like there's just so much growth. I've been putting in a lot of work in quarantine. So, honestly, I feel like everybody else - I can't wait to get outside."

Saweetie also revealed that she loves to bush boundaries by working with those outside of her genre, including with Gwen Stefani on the 'Slow Clap' remix and British girl group Little Mix on 'Confetti'.

She explained: "I think it's always important to challenge yourself, because that's how you grow. And when I'm writing to other genres, it's a little bit more challenging for me, but I like it. It's exciting. I grew up as an athlete, so I always welcome a challenge."

Meanwhile, the star recently explained that her single 'Fast (Motion)' is a "homage" to athletes.

Speaking about the track, she shared: "I grew up as an athlete and I wanted to pay homage and it's an ode to all my female, even male, athletes out there who want to win, who are in competition with themselves and who work hard every day. Who just, 'Rule No. 1, never be No. 2.'

"So, I think that I just wanted to create a soundtrack for all my athletes out there."