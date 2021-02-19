Saweetie has revealed she gets her make-up and fashion ideas from social media and keeps various mood boards to keep going back to for inspiration.
Saweetie has an "ongoing mood board" for hair, nails, make-up and fashion.
The 26-year-old rapper - who has just curated her own SinfulColors nail polish collection - is just as popular for her nail designs as she is her music and revealed she gets all her ideas from social media.
She told Allure: "Social media. I have an ongoing mood board of just hair, nails, beauty, fashion, make-up, outfits, you name it. So I have something that I always refer back to, and [the graphic jelly nail set] has been on my mood board for quite a while. I was so happy to finally do that."
Asked what her top three favourite nail looks are, she replied: "Oh, my top three, it would definitely be my brown marble nails, the graphic jelly nail set, and my birthday nails that had the internet in a frenzy — like super long, like three, four-inch nails."
The 'My Type' star admitted it's a "full circle" moment working with SinfulColors as she used to wear their polishes when she was a kid.
She said: "It's exciting. I remember growing up, I think my favorite SinfulColors [shades] were the hot pink and turquoise. I would do hot pink on one hand and then turquoise on the other. So it's definitely a full circle childhood moment."
And Saweetie even created her own nail art designs when she was younger and would offer her services to girls at her school.
She shared: "I started loving nail art in high school, but I used to get colours like hot pink and turquoise from SinfulColors. Then, I got a paintbrush. I'd pour the paint out and do designs on my hands. I remember in college trying to figure out new ways to make money. Girls would come to my dorm and I would do designs on their nails."
