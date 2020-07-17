Saweetie is showing Quavo how to ''love a woman''.

The Migos rapper has admitted he is so in love with the 'ICY GRL' hitmaker and she sees a completely different side of him that he only lets his mother see.

Speaking about how they first met and their subsequent romance, he said: ''I was like, 'Damn! Who is this?' So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?' ... When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s*** go out the window and the Quavo s*** go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me. I don't let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she's helping me grow up. She's showing me how to love a woman.''

And Saweetie also feels like she's ''growing and maturing'' because of her rapper boyfriend.

She added to GQ magazine: ''I feel like I'm growing and I'm maturing because of him - not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté ... I don't know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.''

Meanwhile, Quavo previously gushed about Saweetie's talents, as he branded her a role model.

He shared: ''I think she's bringing something very special to the game. She speaks for the pretty college girls that are taking the regular route. You don't have to be a stripper, you don't have to be a bartender, you don't have to take the Instagram model route. I feel like she's speaking for those nice, teenage girls who listen to their parents and go to school.''