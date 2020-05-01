Sara Sampaio says her boobs have gotten bigger in quarantine.

The 28-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel revealed she has put on weight while in lockdown during the Covid -19 pandemic but is excited that it means her breasts have grown.

Speaking to her fans on Instagram Live, she said: ''Do you know one thing they don't tell you about gaining weight? It's that your boobs get bigger.

''So I'm just trying to understand - what do I want more abs or boobs?''

Sara has been keeping in touch with her fans via Instagram during lockdown and previously revealed she suffers from anxiety, depression and the hair-pulling disorder trichotillomania.

The star opened up about her mental health in a Q&A with fans and admitted that the global health crisis has been making her more anxious.

She explained: ''I actually deal with anxiety and depression on a regular basis, so I've got to be honest, the first few weeks I was the least anxious I've ever been but the past few weeks I've been a little bit more down and anxious.''

Sara also spoke about her trichotillomania, which she first developed when she was a teenager, and revealed that it is something she still struggles with.

She told her fans: ''I haven't cured mine, I've had it since I was 15 and I still do it. There are times when I pick more than others. There were a couple of weeks in quarantine when I was just ripping them off. However, I find that when my nails are short I don't tend to pick as much and that helps them grow back so I've been trying to keep them short during quarantine.''