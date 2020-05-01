Sara Sampaio is trying to decide if she wants abs or big breasts after revealing her boobs have grown due to quarantine weight gain.
Sara Sampaio says her boobs have gotten bigger in quarantine.
The 28-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel revealed she has put on weight while in lockdown during the Covid -19 pandemic but is excited that it means her breasts have grown.
Speaking to her fans on Instagram Live, she said: ''Do you know one thing they don't tell you about gaining weight? It's that your boobs get bigger.
''So I'm just trying to understand - what do I want more abs or boobs?''
Sara has been keeping in touch with her fans via Instagram during lockdown and previously revealed she suffers from anxiety, depression and the hair-pulling disorder trichotillomania.
The star opened up about her mental health in a Q&A with fans and admitted that the global health crisis has been making her more anxious.
She explained: ''I actually deal with anxiety and depression on a regular basis, so I've got to be honest, the first few weeks I was the least anxious I've ever been but the past few weeks I've been a little bit more down and anxious.''
Sara also spoke about her trichotillomania, which she first developed when she was a teenager, and revealed that it is something she still struggles with.
She told her fans: ''I haven't cured mine, I've had it since I was 15 and I still do it. There are times when I pick more than others. There were a couple of weeks in quarantine when I was just ripping them off. However, I find that when my nails are short I don't tend to pick as much and that helps them grow back so I've been trying to keep them short during quarantine.''
