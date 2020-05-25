Sara Sampaio oves summer fashion and her vintage Chanel backpack reminds her of the season.
Sara Sampaio's vintage Chanel backpack reminds her of summer.
The 28-year-old model loves summer fashion and revealed her precious Chanel backpack always makes her happy.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar US, she said: ''Anything related to summer makes me happy: summer dresses, shorts, hats. I have a vintage white Chanel backpack that I really love, and it always reminds me of summer.''
Sara is quarantining at home with her boyfriend Oliver Ripley amid the Covid-19 pandemic and is enjoying getting the chance to spend more time with him.
She explained: ''I'm home with my boyfriend. We haven't spent this much time together in a really long time, so it's been kind of nice. The most important part for us is to give each other space when we need it, because being 24/7 with the same person can sometimes be too much, so it's important to know when you need some me time.''
And the star has been doing her best to give back during the global health crisis.
She said: ''Besides WHO and food banks, I've been trying to support my local restaurants and also been making sure I buy gift cards from people whose services I usually use day-to-day, who now can't work, like trainers, masseuses, cleaners, etc.''
