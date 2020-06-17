Sara Sampaio is offering fans the chance to become a Victoria's Secret Angel for a day.

The 28-year-old model and her fellow VS stars Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribiero and Josephine Skriver have donated a raffle prize to the All In Challenge, which will result in the lucky winner and a friend getting to spend the day with them on a photoshoot and shopping spree in Los Angeles.

The money raised from the raffle will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

A message on the All In Challenge website states: ''Spend a heavenly day in the company of Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribiero, Sara Sampaio, and Josephine Skriver. After a morning workout at DogPound with Jasmine and Jo, you'll have a 20-minute Zoom consultation with photographer Jerome Duran to determine the perfect style, mood, and tone for your photoshoot with the models later that day.

''Next, you and your guest will get to have your hair and makeup done by the Angels' glam team, before you join the models and Jerome for a photoshoot. With a select photo from the shoot posted to the models' Instagram accounts, skip off to a Victoria's Secret $5K shopping spree with your guest and the girls.

''To cap it all off, the models are taking you to dinner and karaoke. 100 per cent of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.''

Sara wrote on Instagram: ''Win a day in la with @jastookes @josephineskriver @laisribeiro and myself full of surprises! Go to the link in bio and watch this video to see what we're offering up. Let's all make a positive impact during this very difficult time. Donations benefit @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #americasfoodfund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. #allinchallenge (sic).''