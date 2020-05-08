Sandra Oh says she and 'Killing Eve' co-star Jodie Comer had good chemistry immediately.

The pair have been praised for their chemistry on the show which sees Sandra play Eve Polastri, a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie) and Sandra has revealed it was instantaneous.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', she said: ''When we first met and had our first read together I knew we had good chemistry.

''I could just tell because of the way we were listening together and I could actually feel the way we were reacting to each other.''

Sandra, 48, previously revealed that she and Jodie, 27, share a mutual trust, which leads to their ''magic'' scenes.

She explained: ''We really dive into the relationship. We both understand there's a lot of mystery between Eve and Villanelle and we play it as such.

''Usually what happens is, story-wise, Eve and Villanelle are kept apart and at a certain point they crash into each other then have their storyline together.

''Jodie and I have a profound relationship. At this point, having done three seasons, we trust each other when the magic is happening. That's how we work it.''