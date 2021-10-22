Sam Richardson has been added to the star-studded cast of 'Hocus Pocus 2'.
Sam Richardson has joined the cast of the 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.
The 37-year-old actor will star alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 fantasy film.
The original movie told the story of three witches being resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. And the upcoming sequel will see three young women bring the Sanderson sisters back back to life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The original film was initially viewed as a box-office flop, but has since become a cult classic. And in recent years, fans have urged the cast to reunite for a sequel.
Sam is joining the project - which is currently in production - after making a cameo appearance in the comedy series 'Ted Lasso' and starring alongside Chris Pratt in 'The Tomorrow War'.
Meanwhile, Bette admitted earlier this year that she was really excited to star in the 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.
However, the Hollywood star - who turns 76 on December 1 - also joked about the challenge of shooting the film at her age.
Speaking about the project and where it stood at the time, she said: "They sent the script and we're really excited about it - we're up for it.
"Although I must say, I mean, the years have flown by and I am 75 and I do believe I can fly."
Bette also admitted that she loved shooting the original movie and couldn't wait to reunite with the cast for the sequel.
She shared: "I just loved making that movie. That was one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had."
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
Exposing some of the sickest songs of the iconic rock band's career.
Where does Billie place among the Bond theme greats?
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
She’s set to become the youngest to ever headline Glastonbury.
As the summer ended and Fall arrived, some great new releases dropped in September, including the first new music from ABBA in 40 years!
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Entertaining and uplifting, this Oscar-winning documentary tells the unknown story of the back-up singers who...
Cynical audiences will hate this simplistic, softhearted comedy, but for a bit of undemanding entertainment,...
Artie and Diane Decker are the aging parents of a working mother, Alice, whose busy...
Watch the trailer for Then She Found MeThen She Found Me is an adaptation of...
In the history of men going to the movies, there are few horrors as singularly...
The biggest crowd-pleaser of the year is upon us -- the powerhouse trio of Goldie...