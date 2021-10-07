Sam Fender is "buzzing" after announcing a 2022 arena tour, including his biggest headline show to date at London's SSE Arena, Wembley.

The 'Spit of You' star is set to hit the road next spring, kicking off at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on March 20, before heading to Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton, London, and wrapping in Newcastle, before he performs a major outdoor gig at Manchester's iconic Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

Announcing the shows in a video on Instagram, the 'Poundshop Kardashians' singer said: "UK!! Buzzing for our biggest tour ever including WEMBLEY ARENA!!! Playing loads of mint venues we've never played before!"

In the clip, Sam mocks his bandmates for mistaking them for playing Wembley Stadium and standing outside the football ground.

The concerts are in support of Sam's second studio album, ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which is released on Friday (08.10.21).

Sam was recently forced to cancel shows in Glasgow after "half" of his touring crew needed to be tested for COVID-19.

The 'Play God' rocker's set of Barrowlands concerts, which were due to take place on September 7 and September 8, were axed as they wanted to get everyone tested since they had all been "coughing their guts up".

However, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter managed to play the Scottish city's TRNSMT festival on September 10.

Tickets for the 2022 tour go on general sale next Friday (15.10.21) at 9am BST. Fans can gain early access by pre-ordering ‘Seventeen Going Under’ before 5pm next Tuesday (12.10.21) via his official website.

Sam Fender's 2022 tour dates:

March 20 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

March 21 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

March 24 – 3Arena, Dublin

March 26 – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

March 27 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

March 30 – Brighton Centre

April 1 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

April 5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

July 6 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester