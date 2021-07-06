Sam Fender has teased new music will be out later this week.

The 'Play God' hitmaker has confirmed he will be dropping some new music in just two days, thrilling his fans.

He wrote on Twitter: "HERE WE GO AGAIN. HOLD TIGHT. 2 DAYS (sic)"

It comes after Sam confirmed his second album, a follow-up to 2019’s 'Hypersonic Missiles', is "ready" to drop.

Alongside a studio snap on his Instagram Story, he wrote: "Aye, it’s finished. Get ready."

The 27-year-old star had finished penning the tunes last year.

He said at the time: "I think it's done. Well, not recorded. I've written the songs ... there might be one or two songs that'll come along on the way [as well], but yeah: I've just got to start recording."

Sam also teased details of the upcoming LP, revealing that some of the songs will sound similar to his track 'Borders'.

He added: "I love that track, sonically. I kinda wanted to sonically go down that [route] a bit more."

Sam then jokingly claimed that the remainder of the record would feature "a whole load more of Bruce Springsteen rip-offs".

The singer previously confessed he was "chewing" his "face off in frustration" when the likes of George Ezra and Hozier's careers exploded and his didn't.

He confessed: "They all went on to explode, while I didn't. I was chewing my face off in frustration, I was that desperate to make it like they had, to write pop songs because I thought people might like them. Then I realised that if I'm going to fail, then I may as well fail on my own terms, with songs I really believed in."