Sam Fender has revealed that he is moving to New York in January to write and record his third album.
Sam Fender is moving to the USA in a bid to crack America.
The 27-year-old singer/songwriter is planning to leave the UK for New York in January, as he wants to find success in the States and he believes he will be successful as his music has an American sound.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: "I’m moving to New York in January. I’m going to write and record a third record and try work in the States. Over here, it’s flying, but it’s not really flying in the States.
"A lot of my music is more American sounding so on paper, it should work."
Sam was speaking at an exclusive event promoting White Claw Hard Seltzer, where he performed to an intimate crowd at Netil 360 Rooftop in London Fields.
It was Sam's second gig since the COVID-19 pandemic and he said it was "magic" to be back on stage.
Sam explained: "It was a hell of a lot better than I imagined. Normally when you do a corporate gig it’s horrible, it’s soulless, and that was completely the opposite. It’s totally magic being back."
Sam wrote his new album, 'Seventeen Going Under', which is due for release in October, during the pandemic and he admitted it is quite personal.
He said: "It’s so personal and it’s a different feeling singing it. I’m bearing my soul. The whole album is about growing up and the insecurities that you have and how it affects you as an adult and the relationships you have. The record is self-deprecating in places because that’s the place I was in."
