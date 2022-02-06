Sam Fender is "proud" of the huge bar bill he and his band racked up while recording his latest album.
The 27-year-old singer recorded 'Seventeen Going Under' in Ireland and he and his band made good use of the alcohol on site at the studio, much to the shock of his record label, Polydor.
He is quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper as saying: “The studio had an unlimited Guinness tap.
"I was proud of the boys as apparently we racked up the biggest bar tab the record label has ever had to pay in the last 15 years. It was Guinness and whiskey for two months.
“But it was great, it was stunning landscape in Ireland so we spent a load of time there.”
Sam recently explained how his therapy sessions inspired the songs on the album.
He said: "I did a bit of therapy or counselling or whatever you wanna call it for two years, and that’s when I started writing the song ‘Seventeen Going Under’. That was the driving force for the rest of the songs that went on the album. Most of it is about my life and my upbringing."
The 'Spit of You' hitmaker then went on to explain that the rest of the album - which follows his chart-topping debut 'Hypersonic Missiles' - was inspired by his early life and upbringing.
He added: "Most of it is about my life and my upbringing. This was stuff that I couldn’t have articulated when I was actually 17 years old."
And Sam is proud of how the record has "connected" with people.
He said: "[My mental health] has not got any better – that’s the sad reality! But it’s been an honour to see how that’s connected. I wasn’t aware of that. I was just doing this album for my own catharsis, you know?"
