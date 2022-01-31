Sam Fender is set to perform at next week's BRIT Awards.
Sam Fender has joined the BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard bill.
The 27-year-old indie star, who scooped the Rising Star award in 2019, is among the performers set to take to the stage at the ceremony at The O2 arena in London on February 8.
The musician said in a statement: "It's beyond a dream to be performing at the BRIT Awards this year. Me and the band are so excited to get up on that stage, it's going to be mega!!"
The 'Poundshop Kardashians' star is also nominated for Artist of the Year, Rock/Alternative Act, and Mastercard Album of the Year for 2021's chart-topping LP 'Seventeen Going Under'.
And the North Shields star has been begging his fans on Instagram to vote for him.
In a recent clip on the social media app, he said: "Sorry for spamming you, but you are getting spammed right now, from Spam Fender.
"Can you go vote for us at the BRITs, please!
"And can you go and do it now, 10 times, we've got eight days left, and then the voting lines are closed.
"And then we are going to potentially bag this and take it home."
In another post, the 'Hyerpsonic Missiles' rocker revealed his Rising Star statuette is "bolted to the bar" of his local boozer, The Low Lights Tavern in North Tyneside, and is pulled to pour pints.
Sam joins an already starry lineup, including Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, and 2022 Rising Star recipient Holly Humberstone.
Voting for the four new genre awards for 2022 - Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Pop/R&B Act - are now live on TikTok who are powering a public vote for these categories in a first for both the app and The BRITs.
The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.
Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are set to present 'The BRIT Awards Red Carpet' broadcast on ITV2 from 7pm to 8pm.
YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and YouTube will host a live-stream and behind-the-scenes action.
