Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy are to headline This is Tomorrow.

The music festival - which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic - will return to Newcastle’s Exhibition Park this year from September 17th to 19th.

Irish singer/songwriter Dermot will close the Friday night, following performances from the likes of Blossoms, Bugzy Malone and Mahalia, among others.

Gerry will headline the Saturday of the spectacle, after The Kooks, Tom Walker, and Circa Waves have performed.

And Sam will bring the three-day extravaganza to a close on September 19th.

Earlier in the day, fans will enjoy performances from the likes of Fontaines D.C., Pale Waves, Nadine Shah, and Billy Nomates, among others.

Dermot can't wait to headline the event.

He wrote on Twitter: "I’m headlining @ThisIsNCL Festival in September!! Tickets are available from 10am this Thursday 27 May from https://thisistomorrow.co.uk (sic)"

The 29-year-old star has a busy summer ahead as he was also recently confirmed to be on the bill for this year's Lollapalooza music festival at Chicago's Grant Park.

He recently tweeted: "Chicago, it’s hard to describe how excited I am to be coming back to Grant Park for @lollapalooza this summer!! It has been faaaar too long!! (sic)"

Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters and Post Malone will headline the spectacle, which will feature more than 165 acts who will perform on eight stages from July 29th to August 1st.

Journey, Da Baby, and Tyler the Creator are also on the bill for the event - which attracts around 100,000 attendees each day - as are Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse, and Band of Horses.