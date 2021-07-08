Sam Fender has shared the title track from his upcoming second studio album, 'Seventeen Going Under'.

The 'Play God' hitmaker has unveiled his follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, which is set for release on October 8.

Sam once again worked with his long-time producer pal Bramwell Bronte on the collection.

The LP explores “turning the mirror on himself; his adolescence and the trials and tribulations of growing up".

In a statement, the North Shields star said: “This album is a coming of age story. It’s about growing up. It’s a celebration of life after hardship, and it’s a celebration of surviving.”

Sam had been dropping cryptic clues about his hotly-awaited LP on social media and fans anticipated an announcement after he recently confirmed that the album is "ready" to drop.

Alongside a studio snap on his Instagram Story, he wrote: "Aye, it’s finished. Get ready."

The 27-year-old star had finished penning the tunes last year.

He said at the time: "I think it's done. Well, not recorded. I've written the songs ... there might be one or two songs that'll come along on the way [as well], but yeah: I've just got to start recording."

Sam also teased that some of the songs will sound similar to his track 'Borders'.

He added: "I love that track, sonically. I kinda wanted to sonically go down that [route] a bit more."

Sam then jokingly claimed that the remainder of the record would feature "a whole load more of Bruce Springsteen rip-offs".

Meanwhile, the singer previously admitted he was "chewing" his "face off in frustration" when the likes of George Ezra and Hozier's careers exploded and his didn't.

He confessed: "They all went on to explode, while I didn't. I was chewing my face off in frustration, I was that desperate to make it like they had, to write pop songs because I thought people might like them. Then I realised that if I'm going to fail, then I may as well fail on my own terms, with songs I really believed in."

The track-listing for 'Seventeen Going Under' is:

1. ‘Seventeen Going Under’

2. ‘Getting Started’

3. ‘Aye’

4. ‘Get You Down’

5. ‘Long Way Off’

6. ‘Spit Of You’

7. ‘Last To Make It Home’

8. ‘The Leveller’

9. ‘Mantra’

10. ‘Paradigms’

11. ‘The Dying Light’